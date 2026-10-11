Ogun PDP Alleges APC Interference As INEC Omits Adebutu’s Name

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged political interference after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) omitted its governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, from a list published ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the party urged its members and supporters to remain calm, expressing confidence that it would resolve the issue and include Adebutu’s name on the relevant candidates’ list.

In a statement from its Publicity Secretary, Kayode Adebayo, the PDP accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of pressuring INEC amid fears about the opposition party’s electoral prospects.

The party maintained that Adebutu had never resigned from the PDP and had completed its digital membership registration within the prescribed period.

It added that his membership card was printed, verified and submitted to the electoral commission before the deadline.

“We state emphatically that our candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has never left the Peoples Democratic Party at any time. He duly registered as a member of the party within the designated period of the digital registration exercise, and his membership card was printed, verified and submitted to INEC at the stipulated time,” the statement said.

Linking the omission to alleged interference by the ruling party, Adebayo said, “The omission of our candidate’s name from INEC’s list is a consequence of the undue pressure allegedly mounted on the commission by the ruling party out of fear of losing the election to our party.”

Despite the development, the PDP reaffirmed its intention to contest the governorship election and called on supporters to sustain mobilisation across the state.

“While we urge the good people of Ogun State not to be perturbed or distracted from our collective resolve to vote out the APC, we remain resolute, unfazed and unwaveringly confident that our candidate is marching towards a decisive victory in the 2027 governorship election,” the statement added.

The party argued that the omission would not weaken its supporters’ demand for better governance.

“No amount of desperate manipulation, political witch-hunts or calculated distractions can alter the mandate of the people of Ogun State, who are overwhelmingly eager for true leadership and positive change,” it said.

It further appealed to members and other stakeholders to remain steadfast as preparations for the election continued.