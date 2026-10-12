Kwankwasiyya Reveals Next Move Over Kano NDC Guber Disqualification

The Kwankwassiyya Movement has revealed the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) will explore that opportunity and engage with Independent National Elextoral Commission (INEC) following the omission of its deputy governorship candidate in Kano State, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, from the final list of candidates published by the electoral umpire.

Naija News recalls that Kwankwaso and his principal, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, were omitted from the list published by INEC and NDC has since described the omission as an error, saying it is seeking a correction.

Speaking on Arise Television, spokesperson for the Kwankwassiyya Movement, Habibu Mohammed, said there was no apparent reason for the omission, stressing that the movement would engage INEC to resolve the issue.

Mohammed said Kwankwaso was duly registered with the NDC within the stipulated period.

He said, “It came as a shock because there had been no issue with INEC. Kwankwaso, a former deputy governor, is registered with the NDC and met the stipulated deadline.

”Electoral provisions give candidates 14 days to seek redress if their names are omitted from the list. We will explore that opportunity and engage with INEC.

“Actually, we believe there is no particular reason for the omission. INEC itself has not advanced any reason. We believe it may be an administrative error or something else because we do not have any pending judgment or court order.

“This is a man who has already served as a deputy governor, so we cannot even question his qualification. We also believe he was duly registered with the NDC within the stipulated period.

“Therefore, the omission came as a shock. However, in politics, we have seen many things, and we believe there are always ways to resolve issues. There is also a provision in the Electoral Act.

“If he is not on INEC’s list, I believe the Kwankwassiyya Movement, being law-abiding and committed to doing things the right way, will explore that opportunity and engage INEC. We are confident that the matter will be resolved because we see no reason why it should be otherwise.”