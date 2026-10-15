Thugs Attack NDC Secretariat In Edo (Video)

The secretariat of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State has been attacked by suspected thugs.

Naija News reports that the attack, which was reported on Wednesday, came barely a week after supporters of the party were assaulted in Enugu State, an incident in which one person was killed.

Recall that the Enugu State chapter of the party confirmed the death of one of its members, Nworie Christopher, who was reportedly shot during the attack on the party’s campaign office in the Government Reserved Area of Enugu.

Christopher, who hailed from Affa in Udi Local Government Area of the state, died from gunshot injuries sustained during the October 10, 2026, incident.

The party disclosed that the deceased was among its supporters allegedly attacked by armed thugs during a gathering at the campaign office of its governorship candidate, Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa.

As of the time of filing this report, no life was reported lost in the Edo incident. However, a video of the attack showed that property at the party’s office was destroyed.

In response to the recent attack, Civil society organisations and political commentators have raised the alarm over frequent attacks on party offices, warning that, if left unchecked, such violence could undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

In the footage showing the vandalised secretariat, a woman blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the attack.

“The last one happened in Enugu, where one person died. Now they have brought it to Edo. APC, your end is here,” she said.

Watch the video below: