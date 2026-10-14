Gunmen Kill NDC Member During Attack On Enugu Campaign Office

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Enugu State has confirmed the death of one of its members, Nworie Christopher, who was reportedly shot during an attack on the party’s campaign office in the Government Reserved Area of Enugu.

Naija News understands that Christopher, who hailed from Affa in Udi Local Government Area of the state, died from gunshot injuries sustained during the October 10, 2026, incident.

The party disclosed that the deceased was among its supporters allegedly attacked by armed thugs during a gathering at the campaign office of its governorship candidate, Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa.

According to the NDC, efforts by its leadership to save Christopher’s life were unsuccessful.

The party condemned the killing and called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Ohaa, on Tuesday, October 13, led a delegation to the bereaved family to commiserate with them.

The delegation included Chief Frank Omeje (Deputy Governorship Candidate), Engr. Ibuchukwu Obeta (State Chairman), Hon. Emmanuel Chukwujekwu Nebo (State Secretary), Prof. Uche Akubue, Hon. Emeke Okeke, and the State Women Leader.

In a statement by his media aide, Hon. Sampson Ukwu, he condemned the killing and described it as part of a dangerous escalation of political violence against the opposition in the state.

Ohaa said: “No election is worth a single drop of a citizen’s blood. Nworie Christopher went out to support a vision for a better Enugu. Today he is gone. His twin brother is left with an empty half of his world. His family is shattered.

“His mother is completely heartbroken. We will not be silenced by violence. We will not be intimidated. The blood of Nworie Christopher and all our injured members cries out for justice.”

The NDC described the attack as the latest in a series of violent incidents targeting its members, including an armed attack on a ward meeting at Obuoffia in Nkanu West on September 12, 2026, where eight members reportedly sustained gunshot injuries, as well as the tear-gassing, shooting, and brutalization of its supporters at the airport.

“This is no longer ordinary politics. It is a dangerous escalation that threatens the right of citizens to participate peacefully in the democratic process. A government that presides over repeated attacks on opposition gatherings while failing to deliver swift justice has a responsibility to explain to Ndi Enugu why the lives of opposition members appear less protected,” the party said.

The NDC called on the Inspector-General of Police and all relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into the October 10 attack and the earlier Obuoffia incident.

“All those who planned, sponsored, or carried out these attacks must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted without fear or favour,” the party demanded.