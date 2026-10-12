Enugu Governor’s Aide, Lucky Chukwu Is Dead

A lawyer and Special Assistant to Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, Lucky Chukwu, has died.

Naija News reports that his younger brother, Senator Kelvin Chukwu, who represents Enugu East Senatorial District, announced the death in a statement issued on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

The statement, signed by the senator’s Head of Media, Ogomegbunam Success Nwoye, described the deceased as an astute public servant and politician.

According to the statement, the loss has left the Chukwu family traumatised.

The senator consequently cancelled his political activities and engagements for one week to mourn his elder brother.

“Senator Chukwu, who is mourning his elder brother, has therefore cancelled all his political activities/engagements for a week,” the statement read.

He appealed to residents of Enugu East Senatorial District to join the family in mourning the deceased, described in the statement as an “erudite son of Nkanuland.”

“May God rest the soul of Chief Lucky Chukwu,” the statement added.

In other news, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has added a new member in Sokoto State after a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Aminu Ibrahim, defected.

Naija News reports that Ibrahim, a former rector of Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Sokoto, and a professor of mathematics at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, announced his decision to join the ruling party at a ceremony in Sokoto, the state capital.

He said he made the decision to contribute to Sokoto State’s development, particularly in education and other sectors of the economy.

The former rector explained that he considered it his responsibility as an academic to use his knowledge and experience to improve residents’ welfare.