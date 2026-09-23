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Enugu Man Arrested Over Girlfriend’s Alleged Murder

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Key Takeaways

  • The Enugu State Police Command arrested 30-year-old Okpara Emmanuel of Olympic Layout, One-Day, Enugu, over the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Chinyere.
  • Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said operatives arrested Emmanuel on September 21, 2026, after rescuing him from an angry mob.
  • SP Daniel Ndukwe said the victim’s remains were moved to a mortuary for autopsy, while CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa ordered a full CID probe.

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man, Okpara Emmanuel, over the alleged murder of his girlfriend, identified as Chinyere.

Naija News reports that Emmanuel, who resides in Olympic Layout, One-Day, Enugu, was arrested by operatives of the Awkunanaw Police Division on September 21, 2026, following information that he had allegedly killed the woman.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the suspect was rescued from an angry mob before being taken into police custody.

According to the police, preliminary investigation showed that the incident occurred on September 19 following an alleged disagreement between Emmanuel and the deceased.

Ndukwe said the suspect allegedly wrapped the woman’s body in nylon and concealed it inside the toilet of his apartment.

He said the decomposing remains were discovered after the odour attracted neighbours, who reportedly forced their way into the apartment and apprehended Emmanuel before the arrival of the police.

The PPRO stated, “Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect allegedly killed the victim on September 19, wrapped her remains in a nylon and locked them inside the toilet of his apartment.

“The offensive odour of the decomposing body attracted neighbours, who forced the door open and apprehended him before the arrival of the police.”

Ndukwe added that the remains had been taken to a mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while efforts were underway to locate and inform the victim’s relatives.

The police spokesman said Emmanuel allegedly confessed during preliminary interrogation, claiming that the incident followed an argument with Chinyere over allegations concerning who infected each other with HIV.

According to the police, the argument escalated before the suspect allegedly struck the woman on the head with a pestle.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Ndukwe said the investigation would be aimed at establishing the circumstances surrounding the alleged killing and ensuring that the suspect is prosecuted after the completion of the investigation.

The police commissioner also advised members of the public, particularly young women, to exercise caution when visiting people and to keep trusted relatives or friends informed of their movements.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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