Army, DSS Smash Kidnap Syndicate In Enugu, Recover Four AK-47s

Troops of the 82 Division/Joint Task Force South-East, Operation UDO KA, in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS), have arrested a suspected commander of a kidnapping syndicate in Enugu State.

The operation also led to the recovery of four AK-47 rifles, seven magazines and 133 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition from a forest hideout allegedly used by the criminal group.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Lt. Col. Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, Naija News reports.

Ayeni said the suspect was arrested during an intelligence-led operation in the Gariki General Area of Enugu as troops intensified efforts to dismantle a kidnapping syndicate allegedly linked to the abduction of two people in Udi Local Government Area on August 2.

According to him, the operation followed an earlier encounter between the troops and members of the syndicate, during which one suspected kidnapper was killed and another arrested.

He said the information obtained from the arrested suspect helped security operatives identify the fleeing commander and launch a manhunt for him.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, troops intensified the manhunt, leading to the tracking, interception and arrest of the fleeing syndicate commander as he attempted to escape from Enugu State,” the statement said.

The Army said preliminary investigations had linked the suspect to several kidnapping operations across the South-East and North-Central regions.

It added that US$1,000, ₦785,900 and other items believed to be incriminating were recovered from him during the operation.

Following further intelligence gathered during the operation, troops were led to Umuchingu Ujenike Forest, where the syndicate allegedly concealed its weapons.

The soldiers subsequently searched the forest hideout and recovered four AK-47 rifles, seven AK-47 magazines and 133 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“During the follow-up operation, troops successfully recovered four AK-47 rifles, seven AK-47 magazines and 133 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition from the forest hideout,” the statement said.

The recovery, according to the Army, is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks operating in the South-East and prevent them from carrying out further attacks and kidnappings.

The arrested suspect remains in military custody for further interrogation.

The Army said the ongoing investigation would help security operatives identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate as well as their collaborators.

The military further assured residents that Operation UDO KA would continue to work with other security agencies to sustain operations against criminal elements across the South-East.

The Army said troops would continue to rely on intelligence and cooperation with sister security agencies to track down criminal groups and disrupt their operations.