Enugu: Gunmen Abduct Seminarian, Worshipper During Church Service

Gunmen reportedly invaded St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inoyi, in Affa community, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Sunday, abducting a seminarian and another worshipper.

Naija News reports that the assailants were said to have attacked the church during a morning service, throwing worshippers and residents of the community into panic.

A social media influencer, Chijinkem Ugwuanyi, disclosed the incident in a Facebook post, claiming that the attackers initially seized a seminarian, a catechist and another member of the congregation.

According to him, the catechist was later released, while the seminarian and the other victim were taken away by the gunmen.

Ugwuanyi said youths in the community had begun searching surrounding bushes in an attempt to locate the abducted victims.

He, however, noted that the search party was proceeding cautiously because the kidnappers were believed to be heavily armed.

“The whole village is thrown into frenzy as the search continues,” he wrote.

He also appealed to the government and security agencies to step up efforts to address the growing insecurity in the area.

The identity of the abducted seminarian and the other victim had yet to be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

Resident Appeals For Government Intervention

In a separate Facebook post, another social media user shared a video said to have been recorded at the scene of the attack.

The user alleged that kidnappers had stormed St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inoyi, Affa, and appealed to the Enugu State Government to intervene urgently.