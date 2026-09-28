APC Sweeps Enugu LG Polls, Wins 17 Chairmanship, 260 Councillorship Seats

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured all 17 chairmanship positions and 260 councillorship seats in the Enugu State local government elections.

Naija News reports that the Chairman and Chief Electoral Officer of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), Professor Christian Ngwu, declared the results on Saturday after completing the final collation.

Ngwu declared the APC candidates winners of the chairmanship and councillorship contests across the state.

The commission confirmed that the ruling party won all 260 councillorship positions across the state’s 260 electoral wards.

The outcome means the APC secured a clean sweep of all 17 local government areas and every ward in the state.

While congratulating the successful candidates, the ENSIEC chairman urged them to see their victories as a mandate to serve the people, not merely an electoral achievement.

He encouraged the newly elected officials to focus on residents’ needs and welfare in their respective local government areas.

Ngwu also commended the security agencies and other stakeholders for their roles in conducting the election.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to conducting credible, free and fair local government elections in the state.

In a related development, the Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YOSIEC) announced the results on Sunday at its headquarters in Damaturu, the state capital.

Declaring the results, YOSIEC Chairman, Dr Ibrahim Yabani, said the election was successfully conducted across the state’s 17 local government areas and 178 electoral wards.

Yabani described the exercise as “hitch-free”, adding that 10 political parties participated in the poll.

According to the commission chairman, the participating parties fielded candidates for the chairmanship positions as well as councillorship seats across the 178 wards.

YOSIEC announced results showing APC candidates won in all 17 councils.