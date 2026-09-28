APC Sweeps All 17 Chairmanship Seats In Yobe LG Polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured all 17 chairmanship seats in the Yobe State local government elections conducted on Saturday.
The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YOSIEC) announced the results on Sunday at its headquarters in Damaturu, the state capital.
Declaring the results, YOSIEC Chairman, Dr Ibrahim Yabani, said the election was successfully conducted across the state’s 17 local government areas and 178 electoral wards.
Yabani described the exercise as “hitch-free”, adding that 10 political parties participated in the poll.
According to the commission chairman, the participating parties fielded candidates for the chairmanship positions as well as councillorship seats across the 178 wards.
He said, “This robust participation reflects how keenly contested the elections were in several local government areas in the state.”
Yabani explained that voting ended on Saturday, after which officials counted ballots and collated the results.
He added that councillorship results were announced at the ward level, while chairmanship results were declared at the respective local government collation centres.
“In line with the powers vested in the commission, I shall now proceed to present the official summary of the scores obtained by the respective chairmanship candidates across the seventeen (17) local government councils,” he said.
The results announced by YOSIEC showed that APC candidates won in all 17 councils.
The results are:
Bade: Musa Kalan Dagona (APC) — 54,312 votes
Bursari: APC — 24,331 votes
Damaturu: Bukar Adamu (APC) — 18,465 votes
Fika: Abdulmumini Usaini (APC) — 61,326 votes
Fune: Baba Goni Bade (APC) — 74,411 votes
Geidam: Mohammed Musa (APC) — 35,832 votes
Gujba: Dala Mala (APC) — 27,900 votes
Gulani: Dayyabu Ilu (APC) — 35,999 votes
Jakusko: Umaru Aguwa Jakusko (APC) — 47,653 votes
Karasuwa: Umara Mohammed (APC) — 39,320 votes
Machina: Idriss Mai Bukar (APC) — 24,092 votes
Nangere: Samaila Musa (APC) — 37,780 votes
Nguru: Mohammed Ahmed Mairami (APC) — 45,836 votes
Potiskum: Salisu Muktari (APC) — 58,705 votes
Tarmuwa: Mohammed Lamido Musa Tarmuwa (APC) — 19,500 votes
Yunusari: Zanna Zakariya (APC) — 35,848 votes
Yusufari: Adam Jibrin (APC) — 31,930 votes
Although the APC won all the chairmanship positions, two opposition parties won councillorship seats.
The African People’s Party won one councillorship seat in Fune Local Government Area, while the Action Democratic Party secured another in Karasuwa Local Government Area.
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