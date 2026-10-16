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2027: Dickson Gives Update On NDC Candidates Missing From INEC List

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Former Governor, Seriake Dickson
Former Governor, Seriake Dickson

Key Takeaways

  • National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Senator Seriake Dickson, urged INEC to quickly fix the omission of some NDC candidates from its published list.
  • Dickson said all affected NDC candidates registered before the statutory 21-day deadline, and he insisted the party fielded qualified candidates after tough screening.
  • The former Bayelsa State Governor asked NDC candidates and supporters to stay calm, while consultations, town hall meetings, mobilisation and campaigns continue nationwide ahead of 2027.

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rectify the case of some of the party’s candidates missing from its list.

According to Dickson, all the party’s candidates registered before the mandatory 21-day period given by the law.

He therefore expressed confidence that INEC would rectify the omission.

Naija News reports that Dickson, who made his view known in a statement on Thursday, called on all NDC candidates and supporters to be at ease regarding the situation.

The former Governor of Bayelsa State reiterated that the party has started consultations and mobilisations ahead of the 2027 elections and will be victorious at the polls.

“Our candidates and supporters are assured that the party has been working diligently and has taken adequate steps to address the cases of those whose names were not published by INEC a few days ago.

“All affected candidates registered with the party before the statutory 21-day period required by law.

“We urge INEC to remedy this apparent omission promptly. From the Presidential election to the State Houses of Assembly, the NDC has fielded qualified candidates who emerged through a rigorous and painstaking screening process. We are confident that INEC will correct this omission without delay.

“In the meantime, consultations, town hall meetings, mobilisation, and campaigns should continue unabated in all states and constituencies.

“We will continue to fight without giving up until we are victorious.

“NDC all the way,” he wrote.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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