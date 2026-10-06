2027: Seriake Dickson Issues Directives To All Candidates As INEC Uploads NDC Logo

The national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, has said all the party’s candidates can print campaign materials and continue their consultations following the upload of its approved logo on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News reports that Dickson, in a statement via his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, thanked the the Nigerian judiciary and the INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, and all members of the commission for complying with the court judgment.

Dickson also extended gratitude to the NDC National Chairman, Moses Cleopas, and the members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) for their hard work.

According to the former Governor of Bayelsa State, all candidates must work with the party at all levels in the composition of their campaign teams as they are not independent candidates and must avoid self-sabotage.

The statement read, “Congratulations to the entire leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and to all Nigerians, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded our preferred and approved party logo, in compliance with the order of the High Court, as provided for in our Constitution and ratified by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

“I thank the Nigerian Judiciary and the INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, and all members of the INEC team for complying with the court judgment.

“I thank the National Chairman of our great party, Senator Moses Cleopas, and the members of the NEC for their hard work. I also commend the understanding of all our candidates and members of the party.

“Our approved logo has now been uploaded, and candidates can print campaign materials and continue their consultations and campaigns with certainty.

“We assure all Nigerians and our candidates that we are committed to seeing this through to the end. We are fighters, and we will fight until the end. We have resisted those who sought to use the judiciary against the party, and they have failed.

“We must now join hands and ensure that all candidates campaign and take their message freely to every part of Nigeria without intimidation. I call on all candidates to work with the party at all levels in the composition of their campaign teams as they are not independent candidates and AVOID SELF-SABOTAGE.

“We must together join hands to fight against propaganda and misinformation from people who seek to undermine the party and our candidates and create division with childish rumours.”