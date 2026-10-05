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‘This Is Not Law Enforcement’ – NDC Fires As Delta Govt Seals Supporter’s Business

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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Delt council shut down NDC supporters business
Delt council shut down NDC supporters business

Key Takeaways

  • The Nigeria Democratic Congress condemned Ughelli North Local Government for sealing the business premises of march organiser, Amb. Tobore Alex Agbah, in Ughelli, Delta State.
  • The NDC said the council targeted Agbah after he organised a 10,000-man march backing the Peter Obi–Rabiu Kwankwaso alliance and protesting hunger and insecurity.
  • The NDC urged the Inspector-General of Police to protect opposition members and asked INEC to sanction intimidators, insisting it will keep defending peaceful assembly rights.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the sealing of the office of Amb. Tobore Alex Agbah, who organised a recent NDC march in Ughelli, Delta State.

Naija News reports that the NDC had accused the Ughelli North Local Government in Delta State of sealing the business premises of the businessman who organised a mass march against hunger, insecurity and poor infrastructure, alleging political persecution.

The council reportedly sealed the business premises of Alex Agba, identified as the organiser of a 10,000-man march in support of the Peter Obi–Rabiu Kwankwaso political alliance and the NDC, following the protest held in Ughelli.

A House of Representatives candidate of the NDC, Dr. Christopher Ominimini Obiuwevbi, raised the alarm in a viral video.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, the NDC the sealing of the business premises was not law enforcement. It described the act as a crude attempt to punish a citizen for exercising his constitutional right to associate and to assemble.

The NDC said: “The Delta State Government has once again shown that it cannot tolerate opposition. A government confident of its record does not seal offices, harass organisers, or try to frighten people off the streets. This action betrays panic.

“The Governor is jittery because the people of Delta State are prepared to seal his fate of continuity at the polls in 2027. No amount of intimidation will reverse that verdict.

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police, as a matter of urgency, to provide adequate security for opposition members across Delta State and to ensure that no citizen is punished for lawful political activity. The Nigeria Police Force must not become an instrument for silencing dissent.

“We also call on the Independent National Electoral Commission to sanction any political actor or party seeking to intimidate, harass, or obstruct other opposition parties. An election cannot be free, fair, or credible where offices are sealed and organisers are targeted for mobilising citizens.”

NDC urged its members not to be deterred by this persecution and intimidation, stressing that it remains resolute in its resolve to defend its members and to ensure that their right to peaceful assembly, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is protected.

We will not surrender the civic space to fear,” the opposition party added.

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

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