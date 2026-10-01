NDC Ward Chairman Killed In Benue

The Chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Fiidi Council Ward, Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, Igbu Job Terhemen, has reportedly been killed by unknown assailants.

Terhemen was allegedly attacked in the early hours of Wednesday and later found unconscious near his residence along the Makurdi-Otukpo Road.

According to Daily Trust, a friend of the deceased, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Terhemen left his home on Tuesday evening to watch a local football match in the Kanshio area of Makurdi.

According to the source, he did not return home after the match, prompting relatives and friends to search for him.

The source said Terhemen was eventually found around 2 am in a bush near his residence, close to the NNPC depot.

“He left home to watch the match Tuesday evening and he was expected back home, but nobody saw him. It was while people were looking around for him that he was discovered around 2 am Wednesday in a bush near his residence unconscious,” the source said.

The victim was reportedly unable to speak or communicate when he was found and subsequently died before receiving medical attention.

The source alleged that Terhemen had been tied with ropes and appeared to have suffered an injury consistent with an injection.

“Unfortunately, he died before he could get medical attention. Strangely, his attackers did not take his phone, which was discovered on him when he was taken to the morgue.

“There was also a needle-like injury on his body, indicating that he could have been injected with a substance by his attackers, dumped in the bush and left to die,” the source added.

Reacting to the incident, the Benue State Chairman of the NDC, Ohini Ojegbe, condemned the killing and described it as a “broad-daylight evil.”

Ojegbe called on security agencies to immediately investigate the circumstances surrounding Terhemen’s death and apprehend those responsible.

The party also mourned the deceased, describing him as a committed member who contributed significantly to the NDC’s growth in the state.

In a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Agile Bem, the party expressed condolences to Terhemen’s family, the Fiidi community and members of the NDC.

The party prayed for comfort for the deceased’s family and strength to bear the loss.