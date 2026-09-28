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‘I Do Not Have Any Contract To Fall Into Pit With Peter Obi’ – Kenneth Okonkwo

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Kenneth Okonkwo and Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • ADC chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, said his relationship with NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, deteriorated after they left the Labour Party ahead of 2027 politics.
  • Speaking on TVC, Okonkwo said he never agreed to follow Obi to any new political platform, insisting he had no contract to “fall into a pit” with him.
  • Okonkwo, who campaigned for Obi in the 2023 election, said his support depended on Labour Party circumstances, and he now sees Obi as politically different.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has revealed that his relationship with Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, deteriorated after they left the Labour Party and subsequent political developments ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo, during an interview on TVC, said there was no agreement to follow Peter Obi regarding the change of political platform.

The former spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign said Peter Obi, whom he campaigned for in the 2023 presidential election, is different from the person he now sees politically.

According to Okonkwo, changing political circumstances can alter an individual’s position, and refusing to adapt could amount to inconsistency,

He added that his support for Peter Obi was based on the platform and circumstances that existed at the time.

He said, “I campaigned for him as a member of Labour Party and as the presidential candidate of Labour Party. There was no agreement I should follow him wherever he’s going to because if he’s going to fall into a pit, I do not have any contract to fall into the pit with him.

“So what the person you’re seeing now is completely different from the person I campaigned for, different platform from the information that I have heard, different human being.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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