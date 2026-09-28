‘I Do Not Have Any Contract To Fall Into Pit With Peter Obi’ – Kenneth Okonkwo

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has revealed that his relationship with Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, deteriorated after they left the Labour Party and subsequent political developments ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo, during an interview on TVC, said there was no agreement to follow Peter Obi regarding the change of political platform.

The former spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign said Peter Obi, whom he campaigned for in the 2023 presidential election, is different from the person he now sees politically.

According to Okonkwo, changing political circumstances can alter an individual’s position, and refusing to adapt could amount to inconsistency,

He added that his support for Peter Obi was based on the platform and circumstances that existed at the time.

He said, “I campaigned for him as a member of Labour Party and as the presidential candidate of Labour Party. There was no agreement I should follow him wherever he’s going to because if he’s going to fall into a pit, I do not have any contract to fall into the pit with him.

“So what the person you’re seeing now is completely different from the person I campaigned for, different platform from the information that I have heard, different human being.”