Peter Obi Has Become The Next Big Thing After God – Presidency Raises Alarm

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, has accused former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, of failing to acknowledge the achievements of his predecessors or successors.

According to Onanuga, Obi keeps criticizing those who held office before and after him.

Naija News reports that the presidential spokesman stated this in a commentary titled “Deconstructing Peter Obi (1).”

He accused Obi of benefiting from what he described as a “dangerous trend” of applying different standards to him and other political figures.

“There is this dangerous trend in our public discourse whereby there are two sets of standards: one for everyone else and another for H.E. Peter Obi,” Onanuga said.

According to him, Obi “is not on record to have ever complimented any of his predecessors or successors.”

Onanuga further alleged that Obi spent eight years in office “demarketing” former governors Chinwoke Mbadinuju and Chris Ngige, and had continued to criticise his successors since leaving office in 2014.

He also took aim at Obi’s media supporters, including Valentine Obienyem, alleging that they had spent years promoting a favourable narrative about the former governor.

“He is the only next big thing after God. And indeed, to his credit, the media packaging has worked,” Onanuga said.

The presidential spokesman’s comments come amid an increasingly heated dispute over Obi’s eight-year administration in Anambra, particularly claims concerning the state’s debts, savings and projects.

The Anambra State Government has challenged some of Obi’s claims about the state’s finances when he left office, while Obi’s camp has disputed the government’s account.