Peter Obi Urges Editors To Expose Politicians’ Past Wrongdoings

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has urged Nigerian editors to expose the past wrongdoings of politicians and scrutinise their qualifications before they seek public office.

Peter Obi made the call earlier today, September 26, after attending the 22nd All Nigeria Editors Conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Enugu State on Friday.

The conference, themed “The Ballot, The Media and The Task of Keeping Democracy Alive,” focused on the role of the media in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and promoting accountability.

Obi said editors had a responsibility to provide voters with accurate information about politicians and their records to enable them to make informed decisions.

He said, “Editors must continue to scrutinise the qualifications and records of those seeking public office, expose past wrongdoings and ensure that the Nigerian people have access to the information they need to make informed decisions.”

The former Anambra State governor also urged editors to investigate the records of politicians and hold those seeking leadership positions to the standards expected of public office holders.

“In my remarks, I called on our editors to continue to reinforce their role as bulwarks protecting our democracy,” he said.

“I also emphasised the need for editors to use their privileged position in society to hold us politicians accountable, investigate our records and demand excellence from all of us contesting to become Excellencies.”