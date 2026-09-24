UNGA: Tinubu Is Hiding, Does Not Want ‘Venezuela Option’ – Kenneth Okonkwo

Spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign, Kenneth Okonkwo, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is hiding from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) because he does not want the ‘Venezuela option’ of facing possible arrest.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo, during an interview on Arise News on Wednesday, slammed the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, for speaking without knowing his principal is somewhere hiding from arrest by United States President Donald Trump.

Okonkwo pointed out that Tinubu has not attended any General Assembly session since assuming office, stressing that anyone would conclude he is hiding.

According to Okonkwo, the ambassador to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, had promised that Tinubu will attend UNGA and sit with Trump to represent the country, but it was all lies.

He said, “Onanuga is there saying what he does not know, and the President is somewhere hiding. Maybe because he does not want the Venezuela option, because he ought to be at the UNGA in person.

“What is he doing? He has not been to the United Nations for three consecutive years. A reasonable man should say that he is hiding from the United States of America.

“Remember, the ambassador to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, had told us gleefully that the President was going to come and sit in the front row with President Trump to represent us. What happened? Lies.

“The President did not go. But there is a nexus. How come President Trump said anybody who is involved in drug trafficking would be taken and put in jail? The Venezuelan president is in jail because of that.

“Now, how come there is a paper filed by your President that he does not want his file to be released in the United States of America? That is allegedly for his involvement in alleged drug dealing, and, of course, we all know that he paid $460,000 in a plea bargain. That is not an allegation. That is a fact.

“That one has been sorted out, and they say that was in order to assuage his involvement in narcotic trading and trafficking after his deposition. So, there is a nexus here, and every reasonable man will say he is running away from the United States of America.”