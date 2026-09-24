‘American Cannot Afford To Allow Tinubu Rig 2027 Election’ – US Firm

A United States-based political advisory and lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, has said the United States cannot afford to let President Bola Tinubu rig the 2027 general elections.
Naija News reports that Von Batten-Montague-York made this known in a post via 𝕏 on Thursday.
The firm also accused Tinubu of appointing an individual whom the US Department of Justice said had embezzled billions from Nigeria’s treasury during a previous administration to serve as Nigeria’s current minister in charge of the nation’s budget.
According to the firm, the level of lawlessness in the Nigerian government puts the country on a similar path to those seen in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso.
The post read, “It seems that, regardless of political leaning, there is a growing consensus that the Nigerian government and its leader, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu (@officialABAT), represent a bastion of corruption.
“Shocking as it may seem, President #Tinubu appointed an individual who, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept), embezzled billions from Nigeria’s treasury during a previous Nigerian administration, to serve as Nigeria’s current minister in charge of the nation’s budget. For the longer, unedited video, see @AJEnglish.
“The U.S. cannot afford to allow President #Tinubu to rig the upcoming Nigerian election. This level of #lawlessness in the #Nigerian government puts Nigeria on a path similar to those seen in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso. Free and fair elections in Nigeria are essential to protecting U.S. interests in Nigeria and the broader region.”
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