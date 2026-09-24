Tinubu Made It Very Clear He Was Going On A Working Leave – Dauda Lawal

The governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has dismissed those condemning President Bola Tinubu for his absence from the country and the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Naija News reports that Tinubu is currently concluding an extended working vacation in Europe as part of his annual leave.

Reacting to the criticism during an appearance on Channels Television’s Inside Sources, Lawal argued that Tinubu was on a working leave, insisting that he would continue carrying out his official responsibilities while away.

He said, “When the President travelled, he made it very clear that he was going on a working leave. Wherever the President is, he is working for Nigeria.”

According to him, Nigeria is changing and should use technology to improve how government operates.

“Nigeria is evolving, and the President can work anywhere. That is why we are investing so much in technology, to be able to work wherever you are,” he said.

The governor dismissed concerns over the President working from outside the country, saying there was nothing controversial about the arrangement.

He added that Tinubu was not simply taking time off but was continuing to work for the country.

“I don’t see that to be any controversial because he is not just resting; he is working for Nigeria,” Lawal said.