I Have Bragging Rights In Tinubu, Tell Us What Peter Obi Has Attracted To Southeast – Umahi Dares Critics

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has appealed to the South East not to “throw away” their votes in the forthcoming election, challenging critics to give evidence of what the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has attracted to the region.

Naija News reports that Umahi said this on Wednesday while inspecting rehabilitation work on the bridge, which was closed earlier this month after vandals removed structural components, including bolts, nuts, and parts of the expansion joint.

He argued that although the South East did not support President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election, it has benefited from projects under his administration.

He said, “I want to say to Ndigbo that we should not throw away our votes in 2027. In the last election we did not vote for him so well, yet he is bringing projects to our region.

“I have a bragging right in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and I’m proud of him and will be willing to show anyone who wants to know all that he has done.

“Peter Obi is our brother and we do not hate him, but we need to be realistic this time. I don’t care about people abusing me on social media, they should only tell us what Obi has attracted to the South East.”

Umahi also directed that the first Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta states should be decorated with pictures of Tinubu after rehabilitation.

The minister said all illegal advertisements on the bridge should be removed after the rehabilitation and replaced with pictures of Tinubu to reward his hard work in the region.

He stated, “Once we are done with work on this bridge, I want all the illegal adverts on this bridge removed. Anyone who wants to advertise should apply to the Ministry of Works. For now, the bridge will be decorated with the pictures of President Tinubu.

“The President has worked so hard and we need to reward his hard work by decorating this bridge with his pictures.”

Umahi said the government would not rush the reopening until it completed critical structural work.

The Minister also said there should be no security checkpoint within 200 metres of the bridge because checkpoints could worsen traffic and place additional pressure on the structure.

He added, “We will be here next week to open the bridge.”