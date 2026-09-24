Umahi Reveals What He Hates About Peter Obi

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has criticized the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, over his frequent use of the phrase, ‘go and verify.’

Umahi said he does not like hearing the former Anambra State governor repeatedly use the phrase whenever he speaks about his record, policies or claims on governance.

The minister made the comment in a video that went viral on Wednesday.

According to Umahi, Obi’s regular call for Nigerians to ‘go and verify’ his claims has become a statement he dislikes hearing.

“I hate hearing this statement he always makes, ‘go and verify,’” Umahi said.

“He should stop canvassing for votes. What has he done for the people of the South-East? He keeps saying, ‘We Go And Verify,’ Very what is not in existence. We need to take this message to our people in the South-East not to vote for Peter Obi and support Tinubu.”

See video below.

Obi has often encouraged Nigerians to independently check claims he makes by consulting available records, documents and other sources.

Naija News understands that Obi has repeatedly used the phrase ‘Go and verify’ while discussing issues concerning his tenure as governor, Nigeria’s economy, public finances and government policies.

He has presented the call as an invitation to members of the public to scrutinize his claims and compare them with available records rather than simply accepting them.