Lawmakers Ask NASS To Reconvene Over Tinubu’s Absence

Some members of the House of Representatives in the Save Democracy Group (SDG) have called for the National Assembly to reconvene immediately to address what they described as constitutional uncertainty over President Bola Tinubu’s prolonged absence from the country.

The lawmakers also want the Senate and House of Representatives to establish whether Tinubu transmitted the written declaration required under Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas.

The group made the demand in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by its leaders, Awaji-Inombek Abiante and Abubakar Kusada.

The demand followed the expiration of the three-week vacation initially announced for Tinubu. The President left Abuja on August 30 for Europe, with the Presidency initially describing the trip as a three-week working vacation. It later announced on September 21 that his stay had been extended by a few days, with a return expected at the weekend.

The lawmakers based their argument on Section 145, which provides that a President proceeding on vacation or otherwise unable to perform his duties shall transmit a written declaration to the Senate President and House Speaker.

The Constitution further provides that where the President fails to transmit the declaration within 21 days, the National Assembly may, by simple-majority resolutions in both chambers, mandate the Vice-President to perform the functions of President as Acting President.

The SDG said the immediate issue was not whether Tinubu had remained in communication with government officials while abroad, but whether the constitutional procedure had been followed.

“If it was transmitted, the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives should immediately make that fact clear to Nigerians,” the lawmakers said.

They added that if no declaration was transmitted, the National Assembly should take the steps provided for under Section 145(2).

“The Constitution cannot be replaced by assurances that the president remains in communication with officials or continues to issue directives from abroad.

“The question is not whether modern technology allows the President to work from another country. The question is whether the Constitution has been obeyed,” the group said.

During Tinubu’s absence, Vice-President Kashim Shettima has represented him at some official engagements and is currently in New York representing Nigeria at the 81st United Nations General Assembly. He is scheduled to deliver Nigeria’s national statement on Thursday.

The Presidency has maintained that Tinubu remains in contact with officials in Nigeria and continues to direct government affairs while abroad. It also announced that Shettima would represent the President at the UN General Assembly.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has also represented the President at some official functions.

The lawmakers urged Akpabio and Abbas to reconvene both chambers and publicly clarify whether they transmitted the required declaration.

They further asked the National Assembly to pass the necessary resolutions mandating Shettima to act as President if it establishes that no declaration was transmitted within the 21-day period.

The group argued that constitutional responsibilities should not be left to political discretion.

“The National Assembly cannot insist that citizens obey the Constitution while treating its own express constitutional responsibilities as optional,” it said.

The lawmakers also referred to Botswana, where constitutional arrangements provide for the Vice-President to assume presidential functions when the President is temporarily away.

They acknowledged that Botswana’s constitutional system differs from Nigeria’s but said the example showed the importance of a clear, formal mechanism for transferring presidential authority.

“Constitutional continuity should be clear, formal and transparent, not left to assumption,” the group said.

The SDG maintained that the issue should be resolved through the constitutional procedures rather than political interpretation.

The group added, “If the President has complied with Section 145, Nigerians should be informed accordingly. If he has not, the Constitution provides the next step.”