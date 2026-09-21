President Tinubu Extends Vacation In Europe

President Bola Tinubu has extended his working vacation in Europe by a few days after completing his initial three-week vacation.

Naija News reports that with the extension, President Tinubu is now expected back in Nigeria this weekend.

“President Tinubu extends working vacation by a few days

“President Tinubu will return to Nigeria at the weekend, following the extension of his working vacation by a few days.

“President Tinubu departed Nigeria on August 30 for London to begin the working vacation.

“After spending a week in London, he moved to Paris, France, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron and businessman Mr Vincent Bollore, whose media group includes Canal+, Multichoice, and Universal Music Group,” a statement on Monday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, read in part.

The presidential media aide added that Tinubu has always kept in touch with things going on in Nigeria despite being on vacation in Europe.

He added that while the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, is away on assignment, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has been representing President Tinubu at official events and will continue to do so.

“Since he began the vacation, President Tinubu has continued to keep in touch with home, directing the affairs of the nation, like ordering an independent panel to investigate the death of 37 illegal miners in Minna, following their detention by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, among other things.

“While away, President Tinubu delegated Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him at some official functions. Though Shettima left Abuja on September 20 for New York to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, who has also been representing the President at events, will continue to do so,” Onanuga added.

On the political front, Onanuga disclosed that the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator Abubakar Yari, has been leading notable party leaders in consultations with prominent traditional rulers in the country.

He also rejected questions by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the President’s non-attendance at the United Nations General Assembly as a ‘baseless insinuation ‘, stressing that Vice President Shettima is fully representing Nigeria’s interests at the event.

“The Presidency described the baseless insinuation by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a United States-based lobbying firm headed by an ex-convict about President Tinubu’s non-attendance at UNGA as irresponsible.

“Vice President Shettima, who is representing the President at the global conference, will present Nigeria’s national statement,” Onanuga concluded.