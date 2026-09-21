Abia Deputy Governor Responds To Allegations He Sent Youths To Attack Tinubu Supporters

Abia State Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, has dismissed a social media report that he recruited some youths to attack the supporters of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated that the allegation made by the Abia State chapter of the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) was false and challenged the group to provide evidence to back their claim.

Naija News reports that the Deputy Governor spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Cyril Chukwudi Eke Mba, on Monday.

Emetu who said he is not afraid of investigation, said he is prepared to corporate with lawful investigations that would reveal the facts.

He urged the Nigerian police to invite the spokesperson of the support group, Enyinna Nwigwe, to provide audio, video and other supporting evidence against him.

“If the Tinubu Support Group or Mr. Nwigwe genuinely possesses information establishing these allegations, they are challenged to make such information available to the appropriate security agencies.

“The Office of the Deputy Governor particularly calls on the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to invite Mr Nwigwe to substantiate the allegations and provide whatever evidence he claims to possess concerning the alleged recruitment, mobilisation or arming of youths”, the statement said.