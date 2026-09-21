Who Is In Charge Of Nigeria At The Moment? – Sowore Calls Out Tinubu, Shettima Over Absence

African Action Congress (AAC) 2027 presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has accused President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima of deserting Aso Rock.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu embarked on a working vacation in Europe on August 30 as part of his annual work leave.

Similarly, Shettima departed Abuja on Saturday to represent President Tinubu at the ongoing 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The VP arrived in New York City, United States of America, on Sunday and is expected to address the United Nations within the week.

Reacting to the development, Sowore, in a post he shared on his official Facebook page on Monday, slammed Tinubu and Shettima for leaving the country without formally transferring power to the next authority.

Sowore further questioned who is currently in charge of the government as Tinubu and Shettima are not in Nigeria.

He wrote, “Tinubu has been away for more than 21 days, allegedly on vacation.

“The VP Kashim Shettima has also left Nigeria for UNGA, with no handover notes in sight. Who is in charge of Nigeria at the moment”?

Meanwhile, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said Tinubu’s decision to send Shettima to represent him at the 81st United Nations General Assembly was due to his ongoing annual leave.

Idris said Shettima would attend the high-level gathering with the full authority of the President and Nigeria, insisting that Tinubu’s absence would not diminish the country’s diplomatic standing.

In a statement on Monday, the minister said, “President Tinubu is currently on annual leave, and his decision to ask the Vice President to lead Nigeria’s delegation is neither unusual nor a diminution of the country’s diplomatic standing.”

Tinubu had directed Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the UNGA in New York, where the Vice President is expected to deliver the country’s national statement and participate in high-level meetings and bilateral engagements.