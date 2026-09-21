Why I Am Not Sure Sowore Is Running For Office – Donald Duke

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Donald Duke, has stated that his counterpart in the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, does not act like he is running for office.

Duke stated that he considers Sowore a voice of conscience, adding that he often says things other presidential candidates might not be comfortable saying.

Naija News reports that the Cross River governor spoke in an interview with the Naija Unfiltered Podcast.

According to him, Sowore plays a different role in the political space by speaking on issues that some politicians may avoid because of the demands of political civility.

“Let me talk about Sowore. I like him. I’m not sure Sowore is running for office, with due respect to him, but I see him as a voice of conscience.

“He says things that some of us, maybe due to civility, won’t say, but they’re real,” Duke said.

Duke, however, said the broader opposition should continue efforts to build a united platform, but cautioned that defeating Tinubu alone should not be the objective of such an alliance.

He noted that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, had stayed away from some of the meetings aimed at forging opposition unity.

“It’s unfortunate that the two other candidates, Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Peter Obi, stayed away,” he said.

Duke said discussions were still ongoing among opposition stakeholders on how to develop a framework for cooperation, expressing hope that the process would eventually succeed.

He argued that the opposition needed to first agree on what it intended to achieve for the country before settling on a candidate.

“If it’s coming together just for the sake of defeating the incumbent, then I think it’s a waste of time. We must have a central objective about where we’d like to take Nigeria to, and who is best suited to do that,” he said.