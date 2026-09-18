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Let It Kill Me – Sowore Vows Not To Seek Medical Treatment Abroad If Elected President

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By Justina Otio
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Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Key Takeaways

  • AAC presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, vowed on Channels Television on Thursday that as president he would not travel abroad for medical treatment.
  • Sowore said any illness he has that cannot be treated in Nigeria should be allowed to kill him, adding that he opposes leaders seeking treatment abroad.
  • Sowore also said his children were born in Nigeria and would likely finish school before his presidency, insisting he will not bring them to spend public money.

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has vowed that he would not be a President who seeks medical care abroad.

He stated that if an illness cannot be treated in Nigeria, then it should be allowed to kill him.

Naija News reports that Sowore stated this on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television.

Asked whether he had a problem with Nigerian leaders going abroad for treatment, he said “yes”.

Asked if he would do the same as president, Sowore replied: “That’s what I’m saying. Any ailments that I have in Nigeria, when I become president, that can’t be treated in Nigeria. That illness better kill me. I can tell you that for free.”

On the question of whether his children would school abroad if he becomes president, Sowore said they were born in Nigeria and would likely have finished school by then.

My children were born here. By the time I become president, my children will probably be almost done from school. So they were born here. Like I told you, I’m not bringing family liabilities back to Nigeria. I already done a lot of liability on them, left them to be on their own, their mom taking care of them.

“I’m coming to Nigeria as a person who’s coming to work for the Nigerian people. I’m not bringing my children to come and be taking your money or taking what’s available to you. My children will be there as my children, as family, and it is their choice,” Sowore stated.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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