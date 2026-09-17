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2027 Presidency: ‘Just Wasting Money’ – Sowore Vows To Scrap First Lady’s Office If Elected

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Key Takeaways

  • AAC presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, said he would scrap any official First Lady’s office if elected President of Nigeria in the 2027 elections.
  • Sowore said on Channels Television’s Politics Tonight on Thursday that the Nigerian Constitution does not create a First Lady’s office, so his wife would not hold one.
  • He said women would still have a voice in his administration, but he opposed spending public funds on what he called an unconstitutional office.

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has said he would not create an official office for the First Lady if elected President of Nigeria in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the statement during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Tonight on Thursday.

Sowore argued that the position of First Lady is not established by the Nigerian Constitution, saying his presidency would not affect his marriage, but his wife would not occupy an official government office.

“There is no office of First Lady in the Nigerian Constitution. Becoming the president will not abolish my marriage, but I will not have the office of First Lady,” he said.

He, however, said women would continue to have a voice in his administration, but opposed the use of public funds to maintain an office he described as unconstitutional.

“Women will be heard, but I don’t believe that you need a first lady who is holding an unconstitutional position and just wasting money that is meant for progress and projects.

“I am just telling you as a matter of policy that there won’t be an office of the first lady under the Sowore presidency,” he said.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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