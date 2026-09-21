2027: Tinubu’s Heavily Lobbied UN Meeting With Trump Is Dead – US Firm

A US-based advocacy firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, claims the American government turned down an offer from President Bola Tinubu to meet with US President Donald Trump ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the lobbying firm made the allegation in a post on its 𝕏 handle.

The firm claimed Tinubu lobbied heavily for a meeting with Trump to secure his endorsement ahead of Nigeria’s presidential election.

However, the firm claimed that the United States turned down the planned engagement, adding that any expected endorsement of Tinubu by Trump ahead of the Nigerian presidential election was now “dead.”

According to the firm, Tinubu’s effort to secure the meeting had cost Nigerian taxpayers $9 million.

The statement read, “By the grace of Almighty God, and only by His grace, President Tinubu’s (@OfficialABAT) heavily lobbied UN meeting with President #Trump is dead. Any endorsement of Tinubu in the upcoming Nigerian presidential election is dead. The proposed White House meeting is dead.

“President Tinubu’s central objective was to meet with President @realDonaldTrump and secure his endorsement for the upcoming Nigerian presidential election. Having those meetings canceled and being told, in so many words, that you are a liability to the United States is unfortunate, especially after spending $9 million in Nigerian taxpayer money on the effort.

“Regardless, we hope President #Tinubu changes his mind and attends the @UN General Assembly.”

The development comes after Tinubu directed the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, to lead Nigerian delegates to the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.