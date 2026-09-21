2027: Yari Warns Northerners Against Demanding Presidency, Reveals ‘Solution’ To Nigeria’s Unity

The Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (PCC-APC), Abdul’aziz Yari, has warned northerners against demanding that the presidency return to the North.

Yari said insisting that Nigeria’s leadership must continually come from the North could undermine the country’s unity.

Naija News reports that the former Zamfara State governor spoke on Sunday while addressing a gathering of prominent Islamic scholars at the residence of the late Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi in Bauchi State.

The engagement formed part of the PCC delegation’s ongoing consultations with critical stakeholders ahead of the forthcoming political engagements.

The team had earlier visited Jos, Plateau State, where a condolence visit was paid to Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir at his residence, following the passing of the JIBWIS National Treasurer.

The PCC delegation also held a series of engagements with key stakeholders as the council intensifies consultations across the country.

Speaking in Bauchi, Yaris said: “If we say that nobody is going to rule Nigeria except somebody from the North, we have divided ourselves.

“It is pertinent that when we are together as a country and united, leaders will come from different parts of the country.

“In Nigeria, we have started figuring out how to maintain our unity and equality, which is leadership coming from different parts of the country.

“When a President is elected from the North, another President should be elected from the South. That is the solution to our diversity.”

He urged Nigerians to support a leadership arrangement that promotes national unity and allows different parts of the country to produce the President.