Police Arrest Delta Commissioner, Four Others Over Deputy Director’s Death

The Delta State Police Command has arrested the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Dr Kingsley Ashibogwu, and four others in connection with the death of a deputy director in the ministry, Unity Ekpevbughe Adeda.

The police also declared two other persons wanted in connection with the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Adeda’s death.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, said this in a statement on Monday, adding that the latest arrests brought the number of suspects in police custody to five.

Edafe said the arrests followed the ongoing investigation into the death of Adeda, who was a Deputy Director in the Delta State Ministry of Secondary Education.

The statement said, “The Delta State Police Command, in continuation of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Unity Ekpevbughe Adeda, Deputy Director in the Delta State Ministry of Secondary Education, has taken into custody the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Dr Kingsley Ashibogwu, alongside three other suspects in connection with the case.

“This brings the number of persons currently in Police custody in connection with the investigation to five.”

The command said it had also commenced a manhunt for the Director of Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs Clemetine Ufuoma, and the commissioner’s driver, Clement Apia.

According to the police, the two persons are required to assist investigators in establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The command urged them to report to the police without further delay.

“The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Samuel E. Erale, urges the two suspects, wherever they may be, to make themselves available to the Police without further delay,” Edafe stated.

The police commissioner assured the deceased’s family and the public that the investigation would be conducted without bias and in accordance with the law.