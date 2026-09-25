Delta NLC Shuts Secretariat Over Worker’s Death

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Delta State on Friday shut the state secretariat in Asaba following the death of a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Secondary Education, Unity Ekpevbughe Adeda.

Naija News reports that the workers blocked the entrances to the Prof Chike Odozien Secretariat, bringing official activities to a halt as they demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Adeda reportedly died in a hospital on Friday, a day after an alleged confrontation at the secretariat.

The incident has led to allegations that the deputy director was assaulted during a confrontation involving the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Kingsley Ashibogwu.

Sources familiar with the incident told Punch that a disagreement occurred between the commissioner and Adeda before the latter was allegedly assaulted.

The NLC said the protest was driven by concerns over the safety of civil servants at their workplaces and the need for the government to establish what happened.

The Delta State NLC Chairman, Goodluck Ofobruku, said the union would engage the state government in an effort to resolve the matter.

“We must assure workers that they are safe in their places of work. And whoever is responsible for this beating that led to his untimely death must be brought to book before we come back,” Ofobruku said.