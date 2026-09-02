Navy Uncovers Illegal Refining Sites In Rivers, Delta, Recovers 99,000 Litres Of Stolen Crude

The Nigerian Navy has recorded another major breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown on crude oil theft and illegal refining activities across the country.

The Navy said its operatives uncovered three suspected illegal refining sites, six reservoirs and about 99,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil and illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, in Rivers and Delta States.

The discoveries were made during separate operations conducted by the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS SOROH, and NNS DELTA on August 31, 2026, Naija News understands.

The operations followed credible intelligence on suspected illegal petroleum activities in the affected areas.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the operatives also discovered various equipment and facilities allegedly being used for illegal refining.

Among the items found were a large refining oven, storage facilities and dugout reservoirs containing suspected stolen crude oil.

Folorunsho said the discoveries had dealt a major blow to illegal petroleum activities, particularly the storage and processing infrastructure used to sustain crude oil theft and illegal refining.

He said the recovered products and facilities were handled in line with established procedures.

The Navy spokesman added that the latest operation further demonstrated the ability of the Nigerian Navy to sustain pressure on criminal elements across different operational areas.

He said the operations would continue to deny criminal networks the infrastructure needed to engage in crude oil theft and illegal refining activities.