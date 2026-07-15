NCAA Suspends Pilots, Grounds Aircraft Over Asaba Landing

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the pilots involved in the recent chartered aircraft incident near the Asaba Airport in Delta State, barring them from operating in Nigerian airspace pending the outcome of investigations.

Naija News reports that the aviation regulator also grounded the aircraft involved and suspended its Permit to Fly as part of sanctions imposed following the incident.

The Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo disclosed this on the sidelines of the Airport Business Summit held in Lagos.

Najomo said the regulatory agency had commenced its own investigation after the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau concluded the initial safety inquiry and transferred the regulatory aspect of the case to the NCAA.

Speaking on the ongoing investigation, the NCAA boss confirmed that the aircraft had been grounded while the operating crew had been suspended from flying pending the outcome of the probe.

“The investigation is still ongoing. The NSIB has handed the investigation to us, the NCAA, and we are conducting our own inquiry.

“As we speak, the aircraft has been grounded, the Permit to Fly has been suspended, and the pilots have also been suspended pending the outcome of our investigation,” Najomo said.

The sanctions followed last month’s incident in which a chartered aircraft landed on a road under construction close to the Asaba Airport, raising concerns among aviation stakeholders and prompting calls for a comprehensive investigation.

‘I Will Not Mistake A Road For A Runway’

Najomo, a veteran pilot with more than four decades of flying experience, described the incident as highly unusual.

According to him, it was difficult to understand how an experienced pilot could mistake a road for an airport runway.

“As a pilot with 45 years of experience, I will not see a road and land on it,” he said.

The NCAA boss added that investigators were examining every possible angle surrounding the incident before reaching a conclusion.

Najomo disclosed that the Department of State Services had also joined the investigation.

He said the security agency was conducting a parallel inquiry as investigators sought to determine whether factors beyond pilot error may have contributed to the incident.

“We are also looking at other possible motives. The DSS has become involved and is carrying out its own investigation too. Until the report is released, that remains the position,” he added.

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau had launched an investigation shortly after the incident occurred before transferring the regulatory component of the case to the NCAA.

Speaking at the Airport Business Summit, Najomo described the forum as an important platform for industry stakeholders to deliberate on issues affecting the aviation sector.

He assured operators that the authority would continue to address complaints relating to monopoly and anti-competitive practices within the industry.

According to him, the NCAA remains committed to ensuring fairness, protecting passengers and promoting the commercial viability of airlines.

“We will carefully look into complaints relating to monopoly and anti-competitive practices. Our responsibility is to ensure fair competition, keep airlines commercially viable, protect passengers’ interests and ensure that charges within the industry remain reasonable,” he said.

Najomo reiterated the regulator’s commitment to enforcing safety standards while ensuring that Nigeria’s aviation industry remains competitive, transparent and efficient.