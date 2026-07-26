Why We Arrested VeryDarkMan’s Ratel Members – Police

The Delta State Police Command has explained why members of the social media activist, VeryDarkMan’s Ratel Movement, were apprehended while carrying out a sanitation exercise in Ibusa.

Naija News understands that members of the group had alleged that they were arrested while undertaking their normal monthly community sanitation.

“They arrested us for cleaning Ibusa in Delta State,” one of the members said.

Reacting to the accusation, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said preliminary findings showed that the group’s intentions were genuine.

Edafe explained that the problem arose because the Ratel members entered a community where they were not known and began their activities without first informing the police or community leaders.

Residents who did not recognise the group subsequently contacted the police.

“From findings, they were doing community service. However, when you want to do community service in a place you are not known, it’s important to consult the leaders and inform the authorities like the police or community heads about your organisation and intention.

“The community didn’t recognise them, hence they invited the police,” Edafe wrote on 𝕏.

According to the police spokesperson, the Divisional Police Officer interviewed the Ratel members and confirmed that they were genuinely carrying out community service.

He said they were subsequently allowed to leave the station.

“The DPO interviewed them and discovered their intentions were genuine, and they were allowed to go. Not everything should be turned to content, please,” Edafe added.

The police explanation indicates that the Ratel members were taken in following concerns raised by residents rather than for cleaning the community.

No charges were announced against the group after the police established the purpose of the sanitation exercise.