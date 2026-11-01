‘Curse Me If You Can’ – VeryDarkMan Dares Pastor Ibiyeomie

Social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has challenged the Senior Pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, to place a curse on him.

Naija News reports that VDM accused the cleric of using fear and religious manipulation to control members of his church. He was reacting to Ibiyeomie’s claim that anyone he curses becomes useless for life.

The activist dared the pastor to name the people he had cursed.

“All the social media people that you have cursed, call their names, I dare you. You are a liar,” VDM said.

He accused some pastors of making their followers believe they had supernatural powers, saying such claims were used in the past to influence parents, especially mothers.

VDM also questioned why some clerics threatened members with hardship for failing to pay tithes and offerings.

“The Bible say bless those who prosecute you, bless them and not curse. You people are not God,” he said.

The activist further challenged Ibiyeomie over his alleged claim that he once gave God $1 million, querying how that was possible when, according to him, the pastor did not own a house at the time.

VDM ended his reaction by calling the cleric a liar and daring him to curse him.