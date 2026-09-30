Pastor Femi Lazarus Tackles VeryDarkMan Over Mockery Of Apostle Arome

The founder of Light Nation Church, Pastor Femi Lazarus, has condemned the mockery of Apostle Arome Osayi by controversial social media personality, VeryDarkMan, following a disagreement over the cleric’s recent sermon on Nigeria’s national purpose.

Naija News reports that Arome, who is the founder of the Remnant Christian Network (RCN), during a recent sermon claimed that Nigeria’s national purpose is to become a source of global spiritual revival and missionary manpower and not rooted in manufacturing or technological advancement.

Criticising Arome over the sermon, VeryDarkMan mocked the cleric in an Instagram video by mimicking his facial palsy.

In response, Lazarus warned VeryDarkMan against mocking Apostle Arome Osayi.

Speaking via a post on his Instagram page, he asserted that mocking Arome is unacceptable.

Hr argued that preachers cannot be right every time and people must learn to extend grace in their reaction.

While insisting that the preacher is a gift to the Christian community, Pastor Femi said, “We will not always agree. Preachers won’t always be right. Context matters, & we must learn to extend grace always. Apostle Arome is ours. A gift to the body.

“That attack on him and mockery is unacceptable. Unfortunately, this is what we get when we in the body ourselves tear each other down. We can disagree honorably.”