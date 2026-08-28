‘Inviting VeryDarkMan Is Going To Embarrass The Police More’ – Fayose Tells IGP

The younger brother of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, has claimed that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will be more embarrassed if social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, is invited to provide evidence to back his allegations of corruption against the security officers.

Naija News recalls that VeryDarkMan, on Tuesday, appeared as a panellist at the 66th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Port Harcourt, where he made the allegations against NPF personnel.

The activist alleged that some police officers manning checkpoints along major highways across the country provide kidnappers and bandits with information about the identities and movements of travellers.

Following the allegation, the police invited VeryDarkMan to produce evidence to substantiate his claims.

Reacting, Fayose, in a post via his social media page, said the Inspector-General of Police does not need evidence, urging him to step out in mufti and investigate the allegations.

Fayose also claimed that even President Bola Tinubu is aware that the police are corrupt.

He said, “VeryDarkMan said Nigeria Police officers are corrupt and IGP is now inviting him to bring evidence.

“IGP, so you don’t know that your officers are corrupt? They are underpaid and very corrupt. Even a one-year-old baby in Nigeria knows that police are corrupt.

“Just wear mufti and drive around at night and you will see your officers. So, looking for evidence is a misplaced priority. Even the president of our country knows that the police are corrupt.

“You don’t need evidence, just drive from Abuja to Kogi in mufti, all the evidence you need is there. Inviting VeryDarkMan is going to embarrass the police more.”