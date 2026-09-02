 Skip to content
Gist

‘IGP Tunji Disu Becoming A Useless Man’ – DeeOne Fumes Over VeryDarkMan’s Alleged ‘Protection’

Published
By Richard Ogunsile
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Dee-One
Dee-One

Key Takeaways

  • Comedian and influencer, Aderombi Adedayo Martins (DeeOne), faulted IGP Tunji Disu over how police handled Martins Vincent Otse (VeryDarkMan)’s refusal to honour invitations.
  • DeeOne said police should treat all Nigerians equally, citing arrests of ex-BBNaija housemate, Tacha, and social media personality, Blord, over alleged ignored invitations.
  • DeeOne alleged approval existed to arrest VeryDarkMan but claimed IGP Tunji Disu delayed it, while police gave no public response as of filing.

Popular Nigerian comedian and social media influencer, Aderombi Adedayo Martins, better known as DeeOne, has questioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tunji Disu, over the police’s handling of VeryDarkMan’s refusal to honour an invitation for questioning.

DeeOne, in a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, accused the police authorities of treating fellow influencer Martins Vincent Otse (VeryDarkMan) differently despite his alleged refusal to respond to the invitation.

The comedian argued that the same standard should apply to every Nigerian, regardless of their status or popularity.

He compared the situation to the recent arrests of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tacha, and social media personality, Blord, over their alleged failure to honour police invitations.

According to DeeOne, Tacha was arrested after allegedly ignoring two invitations from the Nigeria Police Force before she was later released on bail.

He also referred to the arrest and subsequent arraignment of Blord, claiming that the social media personality was taken into custody after allegedly failing to honour a police invitation.

Turning his attention to VeryDarkMan, DeeOne said the activist had publicly stated that he would not honour the police invitation despite allegedly being invited twice.

He then questioned why the police had not taken similar action against VeryDarkMan.

Addressing the IGP directly, DeeOne alleged that Disu was responsible for delaying VeryDarkMan’s arrest.

He said, “Fellow Nigerians, our current Inspector-General of Police, Mr Tunji Disu, is becoming a useless man. What is good for a citizen is also good for all citizens.”

The comedian further alleged that approval had been given for VeryDarkMan’s arrest but claimed that the IGP was the person preventing the action from being carried out.

DeeOne also warned that Disu would not remain in office permanently, while suggesting that information about an impending change in police leadership had reached him.

He said, “So, Nigerians, is this man working for Nigerians or working for VeryDarkMan? Because all of a sudden, VeryDarkMan seems to like this man.”

DeeOne also challenged the IGP to take action against him if he believed he had committed any offence, insisting that he would continue to speak out.

He further warned that he could take his criticism of the police chief to a more personal level by raising questions about some of his official activities.

Naija News reports that the development comes after VeryDarkMan announced that he would not honour the police invitation.

The social media personality had been invited for questioning following a series of allegations he made against the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Jimoh Moshood.

However, there was no response from the IGP or the Nigeria Police Force addressing DeeOne’s allegations as of the time of filing this report.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.