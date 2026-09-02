‘IGP Tunji Disu Becoming A Useless Man’ – DeeOne Fumes Over VeryDarkMan’s Alleged ‘Protection’

Popular Nigerian comedian and social media influencer, Aderombi Adedayo Martins, better known as DeeOne, has questioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tunji Disu, over the police’s handling of VeryDarkMan’s refusal to honour an invitation for questioning.

DeeOne, in a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, accused the police authorities of treating fellow influencer Martins Vincent Otse (VeryDarkMan) differently despite his alleged refusal to respond to the invitation.

The comedian argued that the same standard should apply to every Nigerian, regardless of their status or popularity.

He compared the situation to the recent arrests of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tacha, and social media personality, Blord, over their alleged failure to honour police invitations.

According to DeeOne, Tacha was arrested after allegedly ignoring two invitations from the Nigeria Police Force before she was later released on bail.

He also referred to the arrest and subsequent arraignment of Blord, claiming that the social media personality was taken into custody after allegedly failing to honour a police invitation.

Turning his attention to VeryDarkMan, DeeOne said the activist had publicly stated that he would not honour the police invitation despite allegedly being invited twice.

He then questioned why the police had not taken similar action against VeryDarkMan.

Addressing the IGP directly, DeeOne alleged that Disu was responsible for delaying VeryDarkMan’s arrest.

He said, “Fellow Nigerians, our current Inspector-General of Police, Mr Tunji Disu, is becoming a useless man. What is good for a citizen is also good for all citizens.”

The comedian further alleged that approval had been given for VeryDarkMan’s arrest but claimed that the IGP was the person preventing the action from being carried out.

DeeOne also warned that Disu would not remain in office permanently, while suggesting that information about an impending change in police leadership had reached him.

He said, “So, Nigerians, is this man working for Nigerians or working for VeryDarkMan? Because all of a sudden, VeryDarkMan seems to like this man.”

DeeOne also challenged the IGP to take action against him if he believed he had committed any offence, insisting that he would continue to speak out.

He further warned that he could take his criticism of the police chief to a more personal level by raising questions about some of his official activities.

Naija News reports that the development comes after VeryDarkMan announced that he would not honour the police invitation.

The social media personality had been invited for questioning following a series of allegations he made against the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Jimoh Moshood.

However, there was no response from the IGP or the Nigeria Police Force addressing DeeOne’s allegations as of the time of filing this report.