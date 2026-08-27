VDM: ‘NBA Gave Its Platform To Rabble-Rouser To Make Reckless Accusation Against Police’ – Presidency

The presidency has berated the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for giving a rabble-rouser its platform to insult the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Naija News reports that this comes after the police summoned activist, Martins Ortse, better known as VeryDarkMan or VDM, over his comments at the NBA conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

VDM had, in an address at the conference, accused police officers manning checkpoints along major highways of relaying information about travellers to kidnappers and bandits.

But the Force spokesman, Ani Iniedu, said VDM must provide evidence to back up his claims.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Sunday Dare, wrote: “So, NBA gave its platform to a rabble rouser to make unguarded and reckless accusations against the Police and our security agencies.”

Meanwhile, VDM has insisted that he will not hand over to the Nigeria Police Force the evidence supporting his allegations that some security personnel are aiding kidnappers and bandits.

Otse said he was prepared to respond to the police invitation but maintained that he would only disclose his evidence if the matter was taken to court.

He spoke in a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday while reacting to the invitation issued by the police.