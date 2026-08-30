He Has Not Seen Food To Eat – Ibiyeomie Reveals Why Hell Message No Longer Works

Founder and presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, has stated that Nigerians are no longer afraid of the message of hell due to economic hardship.

According to him, they should preach a message of love and compassion instead.

Naija News reports that the clergyman made the remarks while addressing his congregants.

Ibiyeomie said many Nigerians are already struggling with severe economic challenges, making messages focused solely on the consequences of hell less effective in winning them to Christ.

“Just tell them God loves you; He can change your story. Come to Jesus. But if you say, ‘You’ll go to hell,’ the man will say, ‘The suffering wey I dey suffer now, na wetin e be?’

“That kind of message can’t convert one soul. You go there and say, ‘If you don’t convert to Jesus, you are going to hell.’ The man will say he has not even seen food to eat, he has not bought petrol; already, he is in hell,” he said.

Ibiyeomie said compassion should motivate Christians to tell people that Jesus loves them regardless of what they are going through and that God can show them mercy.

“Compassion will make you tell them Jesus loves you. In spite of what you’re going through, He will show you His mercy. Compassion is the greatest tool that brings people to Christ. It is from your heart,” he said.

The pastor said God himself is compassionate and urged Christians to extend the same quality to others.

Citing Psalm 103:8, he said: “The Lord is compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, abounding in loving devotion.”

He added that God does not treat people according to their past mistakes and failures, saying those who have received God’s compassion should also show compassion to others.

Ibiyeomie, who cited Ephesians 4:32, said: “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”

He described compassion as one of the most powerful expressions of God’s nature, stressing that it goes beyond merely feeling sorry for another person.