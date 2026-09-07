Go To Another Church – Ibiyeomie Rejects Offerings From ‘Yahoo Boys’

The founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has warned internet fraudsters not to pay offerings in his church.

Naija News reports that the clergyman gave the warning during a church service.

He stated that the church does not need money from Yahoo boys and slammed those who continued to engage in the act despite attending church.

He said some Yahoo boys were active in churches and were comfortable with the money they made by defrauding others.

“Do you know that there are Yahoo boys inside church? They have no conscience; they are yahooing somebody, and they are very happy in church,” he said.

Ibiyeomie described Yahoo as stealing and said anyone who takes what belongs to another person is committing theft.

“Yahoo is stealing. Is it your money? I don’t care how you paint it, Yahoo is stealing,” the pastor said.

He then specifically warned Yahoo boys in his church to take their offerings elsewhere.

“In this church, if you’re a Yahoo, you will go to another church and give your offering. I don’t care how much you have,” he said.

The pastor also recounted the case of a professor at Rivers State University who, he said, was defrauded of his savings and later collapsed and died.

He urged people associating with internet fraudsters to separate themselves from them.