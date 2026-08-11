The Prayer Was Very Funny – Ibiyeomie Reveals What Oyedepo Told Him During Encounter

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder and Senior Pastor of Salvation Ministries International, has recalled an encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo that he said changed his understanding of success and personal responsibility.

Naija News reports that Ibiyeomie shared the experience during a recent sermon while speaking to members of his church about the need for individuals to take responsibility for their lives and work towards their own success.

The pastor explained that success cannot simply be passed from one person to another, even when the people involved have a close relationship or when one person serves as the other’s mentor.

He recalled visiting Oyedepo at the beginning of a year and receiving an unusual prayer from the founder of Living Faith Church.

According to Ibiyeomie, Oyedepo asked him to kneel down before placing his hands on him and praying for him.

Rather than praying for wealth, fame or material blessings, Oyedepo prayed that he would receive the grace to accept responsibility.

Ibiyeomie said the prayer made a strong impression on him because of its focus on personal responsibility.

He later returned to his own church and shared the lesson with his congregation, urging members to understand that they also had responsibilities to fulfil in their personal lives and careers.

“You cannot transfer success. Have you seen where they say, ‘Now, I transfer my success on you’? One day, life story, I went to meet my mentor, Bishop David Oyedepo. And beginning of the year he said, ‘My son, kneel down,’ and I knelt down.

“He said, ‘Now I lay my hands on you. Accept responsibility.’ The prayer was very funny. He said, ‘Now I impart on you the grace to be responsible.’ I came back to the church too. I said, ‘Everybody listen. All of you this year, you must accept responsibility.’ No, I have to work out my own”, he stated.