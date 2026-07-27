I Won’t Be Alive To See Christ Humiliated – Pastor Ibiyeomie Blasts FG Over Ban On Bus Preaching

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder of Salvation Ministries, has rejected reports that preaching inside public buses may be restricted, saying such a move would affect the freedom of Christians to share their faith.

Naija News reports that the cleric made his position known during church service on Sunday where he questioned the decision, saying the government should pay more attention to major challenges facing the country, including insecurity, hardship and poverty.

Ibiyeomie argued that religious preaching should not be targeted while other groups are allowed to express their beliefs publicly.

He said Christians should be free to preach in different places, including public transport vehicles.

The pastor described any attempt to stop gospel messages in buses as unfair and said he would not remain silent if he believed Christianity was being treated wrongly.

He also criticized some church leaders for refusing to speak against national issues, claiming that their closeness to political figures may be the reason for their silence.

He said: “Are you aware that they said they should stop preaching in buses? That’s a stupid law. I will not be alive to see Christ being humiliated. Since they allowed Muslims to use microphones, then Christians will preach anywhere.

“Go and ask your president if I’ve taken one dime from him. You can’t take money from a man and still talk to him. There are killings everywhere, nobody is talking.

“Nigeria is one of the poorest nations on earth, nobody is talking. During Jonathan’s time they were shouting, but now everyone is quiet. Most preachers are quiet because they take money.”