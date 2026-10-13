‘You Have To Be Careful’ – VDM Warns Wike Against Rigging For Tinubu

Social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has warned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, against attempting to influence the outcome of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that in a video shared on Instagram, Otse argued that Nigerians could resist any attempt to undermine their votes.

He reacted to remarks attributed to Wike, who suggested that President Bola Tinubu would win the presidential election regardless of the voting outcome.

Otse interpreted the minister’s reported comments as an indication that the election could be manipulated in Tinubu’s favour.

“In summary of what Wike is saying, the election will be rigged in favour of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, regardless of how the votes come out. Tinubu is just definitely going to emerge as the winner,” he said.

The activist also accused the President of encouraging what he described as unchecked behaviour by the minister.

Drawing a comparison with the political crisis in Rivers State, Otse linked Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s suspension to his disagreement with Wike.

“Let’s use the case of Sim Fubara and Wike. A sitting governor in Nigeria was suspended not because he was caught embezzling funds or maybe his people complained that our governor is not doing anything, but he was suspended because he had issues with his predecessor,” he said.

Otse urged the minister to recognise the strength of public opinion and exercise restraint.

“Wike, you feel you are God over the people? Wike, you need to calm down because this is just a reminder that the people are bigger than you,” he stated.

He warned that attempts to interfere with the election could provoke public resistance.

“Even this 2027, there is a way you will make this move, the people go para, dem go stand say e no go work, and by that time you are going to be exhausted.

“You have to be careful, Nyesom Wike. You have to be careful. This is a message to you,” he added.