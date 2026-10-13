‘I Chased Him Out Of PDP’ – Wike Mocks Zamfara Gov

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has criticised Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, for calling him “that guy”, claiming he drove the governor out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking during a media parley on Tuesday, Wike said Lawal’s financial resources were insufficient to withstand his influence within the party.

“Ask the governor of Zamfara State. When he was in PDP, I chased him away. He had money. They couldn’t withstand me,” the minister said.

Wike also alleged, without providing details, that Lawal was holding money for another person.

“He had money plus other money I heard he was keeping for somebody. Ask him, he ran away from PDP,” he stated.

The minister accused Lawal of joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) after previously alleging that Wike was weakening the PDP to benefit the ruling party.

“And I did him a favour. He now came to APC. Meanwhile, this was one of the governors who said I was killing the PDP for APC. The same person now run to APC,” Wike said.

In other news, Wike revealed that he went against his political ally, Sam Anyanwu, to support the re-election of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Speaking on Tuesday during a media chat in Abuja, Wike said he dislikes dealing with people who are not straightforward and insisted that the Rainbow Coalition had come to stay.

He was reacting to his rift with the Imo State governor over the Rainbow Coalition.

Wike said, “When you see Hope Uzodinma, ask him, when he was going for a second term, did I support him or not?

“I supported Uzodinma against the PDP candidate who was my national secretary.

“Rainbow Coalition has come to stay, and there is nothing anybody can do about it.

“I deal with people who are straightforward.”