APC Governors Have Nothing To Fear – Wike Defends Rainbow Coalition

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has defended the political coalition formed to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

Naija News reports that the former Rivers State Governor said the arrangement is meant to increase support for the president rather than weaken the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike spoke during a media parley in Abuja on Tuesday, where he dismissed concerns that the Rainbow Coalition could create divisions within the ruling party or cause problems for APC governors.

The minister explained that the coalition was designed to bring together APC members and supporters of Tinubu from other political parties to work towards a common goal.

According to him, the president’s re-election should not be restricted to members of the APC, as people from different political backgrounds can also contribute to his chances of securing another term.

He said: “If you see that word, PBT/APC, it means those who are supporting the president who are not members of the party, together with the party, are working together to achieve that purpose.

“The major thing is Mr President. Whatever we are going to do, whoever has any idea or anything to contribute is to the success of Mr President. That is the whole thing.

“I don’t know what concerns there are. As far as I am concerned, there is no problem.”