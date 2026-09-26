Police Arrest Commissioner’s Aide Over Delta Official’s Death

The Delta State Police Command has arrested an aide to the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Dr Kingsley Ashibogwu, in connection with the death of a Deputy Director in the ministry, Mr Unity Ekpevbughe Adeda.

Naija News reports that the suspect, identified as Lucky Adoh, was arrested following allegations that Adeda was physically assaulted at the commissioner’s office in Asaba before his death.

The command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement, adding that the police had launched a manhunt for two other suspects allegedly linked to the incident.

The fleeing suspects were identified as Enos Attah and Oputa Okestine.

Edafe said the command received complaints concerning the circumstances surrounding Adeda’s death and immediately commenced an investigation.

He said, “The Command has also taken note of allegations suggesting that he was physically assaulted by aides to the Commissioner identified as Enos Attah, Oputa Okestine, and Lucky Adoh.

“The Command has also taken note of allegations suggesting that he was physically assaulted by aides to the Commissioner identified as Enos Attah, Oputa Okestine, and Lucky Adoh.”

Edafe said the Commissioner of Police had directed the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.

He explained that investigators would examine available evidence, including video recordings, eyewitness accounts and medical records, as well as the actions of everyone connected with the incident.

The police spokesman said the investigation aimed to establish what transpired and ensure that anyone found responsible was prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Edafe assured the public that the command would not protect anyone found culpable, regardless of their position or status.

He added that the police would provide updates as the investigation progressed.