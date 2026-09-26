Delta Govt Sets Up Panel To Probe Deputy Director’s Death

The Delta State Government has constituted an eight-member Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Adeda Ekwevugbe.

Naija News reports that Ekwevugbe reportedly died under unclear circumstances at his workplace, an incident that has generated concern among civil servants and organised labour in the state.

The development also prompted the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Delta State to declare an indefinite strike while demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

In a special announcement issued late Friday, the state government confirmed the death and said the incident had raised concerns among workers, organised labour and members of the public.

The statement read, “The Delta State Government wishes to formally notify the general public of the sad incident of the death of a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Adeda Ekwevugbe, amidst unclear circumstances in his workplace. The incident provoked very serious concerns from colleagues at work and vast sections of the Public Service including Organised Labour and Government.”

According to the government, the police had already commenced an investigation into the incident.

It added that consultations with organised labour led to an agreement to establish an administrative panel to complement the ongoing police investigation.

The Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Head of Service, Mrs Charity Ehimen, will chair the panel.

Other members are the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Mr Mamuzo Erebe, SAN; Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Lucky Nkemachor; and the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Public Service, Sir A.E. Oghoro.

The panel also includes Delta State NLC Chairman, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku; Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Chief Benson Efeotor; Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Wilson Asekutu; and Secretary of the Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Dennis Chuks Isichei, who will serve as secretary.

The government gave the panel two weeks to complete its assignment and submit its findings.

“The Panel has two weeks to complete its assignment of unearthing the circumstances surrounding the death and thereby enable the government to deal fair and square with all the issues involved and within the scope of the law,” the statement said.

The death had earlier triggered industrial action by the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, which demanded an investigation into what led to the death of the senior civil servant.

The government said the panel’s constitution followed discussions with organised labour and was intended to address concerns arising from the incident.

It also commiserated with Ekwevugbe’s family and assured civil servants that their safety and welfare remained a priority.